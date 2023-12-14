Punjab: Two Arms Supplying Gangs Busted; 10 Held, 22 Pistols Recovered

Representational Photo |

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted two gangs involved in supplying illegal weapons with the arrest of 10 persons and recovery of 22 weapons from them.

Stating that an illegal weapons manufacturer from Madhya Pradesh was also held, the police said that the headway was subsequent to a case lodged on December 1 at Khanna police station during which two accused were questioned and on checking their backpacks, four country-made .32 bore pistols and magazines were recovered. Subsequently, it was also revealed that the accused had bought these pistols from one Rakshit Sahni, a resident of Amritsar.

The police said that when Sahni was grilled, it was learnt that he had bought these weapons from one Abhinav Mishra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was currently residing in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Weapons recovered from MP

The police said that when a Punjab police team was rushed to Madhya Pradesh it recovered seven more .32 bore pistols from Mishra as well as another accused Kamal Badole and five more pistols were recovered from another accused Kuldeep.

Stating that it was found after the interrogation of the accused named above, the police said it was learnt that the weapons had been supplied in Punjab in the past too. The police added that it was subsequently learnt that Kuldeep was a weapon manufacturer who had supplied weapons on several occasions and that his father Prahald Singh too had more than 10 cases registered against him in Madhya Pradesh under Arms Act.

The police said, in another case, the Khanna police had nabbed two accused, identified as Tejinder Singh alias Sabi and Arjinder Singh alias Joban and recovered three pistols from them. On interrogation, it was learnt that they were to supply the weapons to two persons, residents of Amritsar and Gurdaspur and following the duo's arrest another pistol was recovered, the police held.