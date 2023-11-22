 Chandigarh: NIA Raids 14 Locations In Punjab & Haryana In Relation To Khalistani Attack On Indian Consulate In San Francisco
NIA swoops down on 14 locations in both Punjab and Haryana to unearth terror accused in the Khalistani attack on Indian parliament

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: NIA Raids 14 Locations In Punjab, Haryana Following Khalistani Attack On Indian Consulate In San Francisco | Representational Image from previous protests outside the consulate / PTI

The teams of National Investigation Agencies (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids in as many as 14 locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with its investigation into the attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco in March, 2023, by the Khalistani supporters.

An NIA official said that the NIA carried out raids at multiple locations in the two states in connection with the ongoing probe into the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco involving criminal trespass, vandalism, damage to public property, attempt to harm Consulate officials and attempts to set the building afire.

Khalistani attack on Indian Consulate

It may be recalled that some pro-Khalistan elements had attacked the Indian Consultate in San Francisco in the intervening night of March 18 and 19 and tried to set it afire. On the same day, some sloganeering Khalistani supporters had also forced their entry into the Consulate premises, assaulting and injuring officials and damaging the building. In the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some persons had again trespassed into the Consulate and attempted to burn it while some officials were inside it.

Raided locations

Continuing its investigations into the cases, the NIA released pictures of 10 wanted accused in September seeking information about them from the general public.

The locations raided by NIA on Wednesday were in districts Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Gurdaspur, Mohali, and Patiala in Punjab and Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana. According to media reports, the NIA teams had seized some digital data pertaining to some of the accused and some incriminating documents during the raids.

