 Punjab: Three Notorious Bambiha Gang Members Held With Two Pistols, 10 Cartridges
The arrests were made on Friday in a joint operation of the state's special operation cell (SSOC), Mohali and Counter Intelligence (CI), Bathinda

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab police has claimed to have nabbed three members of the notorious Davinder Bambiha gang who were reportedly tasked with targeted killings in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The arrests were made on Friday in a joint operation of the state's special operation cell (SSOC), Mohali and Counter Intelligence (CI), Bathinda.

The director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on X: In a major breakthrough # SSOC, SAS Nagar & Counter Intelligence, Bathinda in joint operation have arrested 3 associates of Bambiha Gang operating on directions of foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial thwarting their plans of target killing in SAS Nagar. 2 illegal weapons and ammunition have been recovered from them.

Trio worked for gangster Lucky Patial who operates from Armenia

According to information, the accused who have been identified as Jagjeet Singh, Anmol Singh and Manpreet Singh, trio residents of Moga, worked on the directions of gangster Lucky Patial, who reportedly operates the gang from Armenia.

Police said that two illegal pistols a .32-bore pistol and a .30-bore pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The police have also impounded a motorcycle they were riding.

The police said that the accused were nabbed following an intel input that they were planning to execute some killings including that of a lawyer in Chandigarh.

The police said that Jagjeet was in direct contact with Patial and led the module assigned the targeted killings. According to police, the accused had brought the arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh some which they had also supplied to a few other members of the gang.

