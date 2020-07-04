Punjab teen spends parents' Rs 16 lakh on PUBG in-app purchases; father makes him work in a garage

Most teenagers are addicted to the popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Meanwhile, in Punjab's Kharar, the addiction cost a teenager a whopping Rs 16 lakh. The 17-year-old spent money from his parents’ account, kept for medical expenses, to purchase in-app cosmetic items, artillery, passes for tournaments, and virtual ammunition.

Citing the teen's parents, a report by Tribune said that the teenager told them that he was using mobile studying online. He had access to his parents' three bank accounts which he used for the in-app purchases for himself and reportedly his teammates as well.

The parents got to know of the spending from their bank statements. The father said that the money was for his medical needs and his son’s future. The boy reportedly exhausted his mother’s Provident Fund (PF) amount and also some from his own account. “I had saved the money for my medical needs and my son’s future. During the lockdown, I was staying at the place of my posting, while my son was staying with my wife here. He used her mobile phone to make all transactions and would delete the message regarding amount debited from account,” the father said.

After the incident, the teenager's father has made him work in a garage. “I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money. I am hopeless now as the money was saved for my son’s future,” Tribune quoted the father.

Meanwhile, Twitter was amused after this news broke. Here are a few Twitter reactions: