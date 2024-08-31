Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre Case

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami | File

Chandigarh: Welcoming the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court’s order of framing charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday said that it has given a hope of justice to the victims.

Dhami said that Jagdish Tytler led a mob that attacked Sikhs at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Sahib during the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, during which three Sikhs were murdered. He said that the victims have been waiting for justice for nearly 40 years, but now they have a hope of justice with charges being framed against Tytler. He said that the SGPC is standing firm with the victims at all times and is assisting them in all legal procedures in the case.

Read Also Punjab: Harjinder Singh Dhami Elected SGPC President For Third Time

Dhami said that the anti-Sikh massacre of 1984 is marked as an anti-human atrocity in human history, the victims of which have to fight a long struggle for justice.