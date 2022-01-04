Punjab: Schools, colleges shut, night curfew imposed amid rising COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh: Schools and colleges will remain shut and a night curfew will be imposed to restrict public movement, the Punjab government ordered today following a sharp rise in Covid cases in the state over the past few days.

According to government, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am. The district authorities will be tasked with issuing prohibitory orders and ensuring strict compliance.



According to the new order issued today, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, shall remain shut for offline classes and virtual classes will continue. Medical and nursing colleges, however, have been permitted to function normally.

Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools and gyms have been shut and only sportspersons training for national or international events will be allowed access.



The government will strictly enforce all Covid-19 guidelines including wearing masks in public places and social distancing.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:25 AM IST