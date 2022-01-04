e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

China: 5 killed, 9 missing in landslide in Guizhou province Over 100,000 US citizens hospitalized with COVID-19
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

Punjab: Schools, colleges shut, night curfew imposed amid rising COVID-19 cases

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Schools and colleges will remain shut and a night curfew will be imposed to restrict public movement, the Punjab government ordered today following a sharp rise in Covid cases in the state over the past few days.

According to government, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am. The district authorities will be tasked with issuing prohibitory orders and ensuring strict compliance.


According to the new order issued today, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, shall remain shut for offline classes and virtual classes will continue. Medical and nursing colleges, however, have been permitted to function normally.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1478230532097855490?s=20

Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools and gyms have been shut and only sportspersons training for national or international events will be allowed access.


The government will strictly enforce all Covid-19 guidelines including wearing masks in public places and social distancing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Punjab: At least 100 students of Government Medical College in Patiala test positive for COVID-19 Punjab: At least 100 students of Government Medical College in Patiala test positive for COVID-19
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
Advertisement