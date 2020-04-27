Punjab Police start #MeinBhiHarjeetSingh drive to stand in solidarity with all cops and doctors who are attacked

Notably, Harjeet Singh, the cop whose name has been used, was attacked by a gang of miscreants during the lockdown. His hand was chopped when a group of Nihangs attacked him when he asked the group members show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district, police said.

Seven people, including five attackers, were arrested hours later after an exchange of fire at a gurdwara where the group fled after the 6.15 am incident in Sanaur town.

One of the arrested men suffered gunshot wound, police said. A `mandi' official was also hurt earlier.

The Nihangs -- members of a Sikh sect whose adherents carry traditional arms and wear blue robes -- arrived in an SUV and were told to stop by 'mandi' officials, police said "They were asked to show passes. But they rammed the vehicle against the gate and the barricades," Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

Singh’s hand was successfully stitched back. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that the severed wrist of the assistant sub-inspector was stitched back after a 7.5-hour-long surgery.

"I am happy to share that a 7.5-hour long surgery has been successfully completed at PGIMER to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery," said Chief Minister Singh.