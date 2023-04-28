Punjab: Police nabs 3 for helping criminals to flee country

Representative Image

Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab police has arrested three persons of a gang involved in providing passports on fake particulars to gangsters and criminals of Punjab and other states to facilitate their escape from the country, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Friday.

Those arrested were Onkar Singh of village Kaki Pind in Jalandhar, Sukhjinder Singh alias Sharpy Ghumman of village Karhali in Patiala and Prabhjot Singh Baheri in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh (UP). Police teams have also claimed to have seized at least nine passports, besides, recovering several photocopies of passports of absconding gangsters prepared using fake particulars.

Gang have linkages in other states

DGP Yadav said that while the overnight operation busted this gang with the arrest of its three members, investigations revealed that this gang, having linkages in states including Delhi, UP, Kolkata, Gujarat and Maharashtra, had facilitated a number of gangsters and criminals from Punjab and other states to flee from the country on fake passports.

The DGP further said that the police teams had rounded-up five more persons linked with this gang and further investigations were on to unearth their entire network.

According to police the accused Onkar, who runs an illegal immigration firm in Jalandhar, was involved in making passports for gangsters and criminals using fake particulars and duping innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Fake passports

Police claimed that accused Onkar had disclosed that he had procured passports on fake particulars for gangsters including Varinder Pal Singh alias Veena Butter (of Bambiha gang) and Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu (of Dharminder Gugni gang involved in the target killings in Punjab), to help them flee the country.

During the preliminary interrogation, the accused Prabhjot Singh had revealed that one of his conduits, Charanjit Singh alias Bareilly (who had been arrested by Delhi Police), had made a passport using fake particulars for gangster Deepak Boxer, who was recently deported from Mexico.

The third accused Sukhjinder Singh alias Sharpy Ghumman, who, according to media reports, was said to be an associate of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, disclosed to have procured a passport on fake particulars for Deepinder Singh alias Deepu of Ajnala, who had a criminal background and is an associate of absconding gangster Harry Chatha, police said.