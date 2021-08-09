Punjab Police foil major terror bid

NEW DELHI

The Punjab police on Monday recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted inside a tiffin box, hand grenades from Lopoke village in Amritsar near the Indo-Pak border, and foiled a major terror attack ahead of the 75th Independence Day. “Some recoveries were made yesterday in Amritsar (rural) which include 5 grenades, Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-fitted tiffin boxes & 100 rounds of 9mm pistol. As per our assessment, these bombs were delivered via a drone from across the border”, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said addressing a presser.

Gupta asserted that they called the NSG team (after the recovery) that is currently looking into the matter. As per their preliminary report, the IED consists of 2-3 kgs of RDX. “The state will remain on high alert. We have also increased the checkings”, he stated, adding that there is pressure from across the border on outfits that are involved in anti-national and militant activities to carry out some terrorist actions before Independence Day.