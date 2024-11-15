Punjab: Police Busts UK-Based Extortion Syndicate, Arrests 10 Criminals, Recovers Weapons And Ammunition

Punjab Police dismantles UK-based extortion syndicate, arrests 10 criminals, and recovers firearms and ammunition | Representative Pic

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have dismantled two criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, arrested 10 hardcore criminals and recovered seven pistols along with 18 live cartridges and 10 magazines from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the police teams also impounded a car, two scooters and a motorcycle used by the accused to carry out criminal activities.

DGP Yadav further said that preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate's complex cross-border operations, with key figures in the UK, Greece and Manila directing extortion and shootings in Punjab. Additionally, the police has also uncovered a weapons procurement network operating from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

“With busting of two modules, Punjab police has successfully traced at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, significantly disrupting foreign-backed crime in the state,” he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar Rural Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, said that the first breakthrough came when a police team intercepted a car near Giddarpindi Hitech Toll Plaza and arrested three suspects after recovering two .32 bore pistols along with six live rounds, and five magazines during the search of their car.

Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Billi Baraich, Jagwinder Singh alias Shani of Mulewal Khaira, and Jaskaran Singh alias Sara of Sidhwa Dona.

The SSP said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that their operations were being orchestrated by UK-based kingpin Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, with financial support from Greece-based Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and logistical coordination by Manila-based Manjinder Singh alias Mani. The gang had recently procured pistols from Khargone city in Madhya Pradesh on directions of their foreign based handlers, he added.

Subsequently the police arrested three more gang members identified as Ajay Kumar alias Billa of Shahjahanpur, Vishal of Seinpura in Kapurthala and one juvenile of Donewal, from whom police recovered one more .32 bore pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter from them.

In another operation, the SSP said that the police nabbed four members of another gang and recovered two .32 bore pistols with six live rounds and three magazines and one .315 bore pistol with two live rounds, besides, their motorcycle and a scooter.