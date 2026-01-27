Punjab Police Arrest Terrorist Goldy Brar’s Parents In Extortion Case |

Chandigarh: Punjab police have arrested the parents of foreign-based fugitive terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar in an extortion case registered in Muktsar district two years ago.

Goldy, a designated terrorist, is also a wanted absconder and one of the prime accused in the 2022 murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The arrest in the case registered in 2024 came during the ongoing crackdown against gangsters and terrorists and their networks on Monday. According to police, Goldy’s father Shamsher Singh and mother Pritpal Kaur, natives of Faridkot district, were caught from a hotel in Amritsar on Monday and taken on a day’s police remand. The police presented them before court on Tuesday which granted police three more days’ remand.

Pertinently, Shamsher Singh, who was a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Punjab police, was compulsorily retired from service in 2021 for ``surviving on proceeds of crime’’ – money collected from extortion money. The 2024 extortion case pertained to the death threats and a ransom demand of Rs 50 lakh to a Muktsar school teacher.

Police said that according to National Investigation Agency (NIA), Goldy, a former close associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was suspected to be in Canada or US since 2017 and was declared ``individual terrorist’’ under unlawful activities (prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2024 by the Union ministry of home affairs.