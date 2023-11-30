Punjab: Police Arrest Notorious Gangster Jassa Happowal Wanted In 6 Heinous Murder Cases | Representational Image

The Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have made a major breakthrough with the arrest of notorious gangster Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal - an operative of a foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa Mohanwalia.

Happowal was wanted in at least six heinous murder cases

Sharing the information on X, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that Jassa Happowal was wanted in at least six murder cases including the sensational double-murder of a mother and daughter, which took place in village Bhojowal in Jalandhar last month, and other heinous crimes. The accused had also put kerosene oil on the bodies and faces of both deceased women before setting them ablaze.

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence-Jalandhar has apprehended notorious Gangster Karanjit Singh @ Jassa Happowal, an operative of foreign-based Gangster Sonu Khatri. pic.twitter.com/uSbRs6Z2WR — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 30, 2023

Police teams have also recovered two pistols - including a .30 bore and a .32 bore - along with two magazines and 10 live cartridges from his possession, besides, impounding his motorcycle which was without registration number plate.

How the Police nabbed Happowal

DGP Yadav said that following inputs about the hideout of Jassa Happowal and that he was hatching a conspiracy on directions of his handlers to execute some target killings. He was nabbed when he was on the way to conduct recce of one of his next targets, by the teams from counter intelligence (CI), Jalandhar, by devising a meticulous plan. He was arrested intercepting his motorcycle at the outskirts of Jalandhar.

Sharing more details, AIG, CI, Navjot Singh Mahal said that during questioning, Jassa Happowal confessed to be involved in six murder cases and other criminal cases pertaining to attempts to murder, car-jacking and looting.