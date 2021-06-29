Punjab: Patiala police register case against women who dragged dog

Two women, who were accused of dragging a dog after tying it to their scooter, were arrested by the police on Tuesday. A case has been registered against them under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The dog had suffered major injuries after the incident but could not resist and died on June 24. The incident was captured on CCTV camera. Two women were seen dragging the helpless and injured dog in the New Century enclave.

As per a report, the suspects have been identified as Chanchal and Sonia, residents of the Adarsh Nagar area near Ablowal village in Patiala. Both suspects were immediately released on bail.

“The two women, who are known to each other, revealed that the dog had turned violent. They claimed that it had attacked a kid at their house,” said Gurpreet Bhinder, SHO, Civil Lines.