 Punjab Minister Balkar Singh Shamelessly Laughs When Questioned About Viral Obscene Videos; NCW Calls For Urgent Police Probe
The allegations were brought to light by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who accused Balkar Singh, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
Punjab Minister Balkar Singh laughs when reporters ask him about viral obscene videos | X

Punjab Minister Balkar Singh shamelessly laughed when he was questioned about the viral obscene videos by media on Monday (May 27). After laughing over the serious questions, he agreed to talk to the media, only to say he had "no comments" to make on the grave allegations against him. "I have no comments and (it's) not in my knowledge," he says before driving away.

According to Bagga, Singh was involved in a sexual activity during a video call with a woman seeking employment.

NCW Demands Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed serious concern over the allegations made against Punjab MLA Balkar Singh of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct and sought a prompt and impartial probe into the matter.

The NCW has vehemently condemned the purported behaviour.

"The National Commission for Women is gravely disturbed by a Twitter post alleging inappropriate conduct by Punjab MLA Mr Balkar Singh. The reported acts, if substantiated, constitute serious violations under IPC sections 354 and 354B, directly affronting a woman's dignity. @sharmarekha vehemently condemn such behavior and call for urgent intervention from @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation. A comprehensive report to be submitted in 3 days," the NCW said in a post on X.

