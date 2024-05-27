Punjab LS Elections 2024: 'AAP Minister Balkar Singh Indulged In Sexual Activity On Video Call With Female Job-Seeker' Alleges BJP's Tajinder Bagga Sharing Shocking Footage

Amid the fallout with Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has found itself in another problem – this time ahead of the Punjab Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga levelled shocking allegations against Punjab AAP Minister Balkar Singh, accusing him of indulging in a sexual activity (masturbating) with a woman job seeker on a video call.

Sharing a footage of the video on his X (formerly X) account, Bagga alleged that a 21-year-old girl reached out to Balkar Singh for a job and the latter took down her number saying he will call her back. The BJP leader claimed Balkar Singh insisted the girl to remove her clothes if she were to a get a job opportunity. The shocking accusations come mere five days before Punjab goes for voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Bagga shared the alleged edited footage claiming he could not share the entire visuals as it were so obscene and vulgar. He also demanded Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the expulsion of Balkar Singh within 24 hours.

"Sack Balkar Singh within 24 hours or else you will have to face angry consequences of people in upcoming Punjab elections," Bagga said.

The fresh controversy comes on the heels of the recent AAP MP Maliwal assault case which has rocked the party.

Meanwhile, voting for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the single phase on June 1. The state is witnessing a four-cornered fight, with Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the BJP in the election fray.