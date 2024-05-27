AAP Minister Balkar Singh S*x Tape Row: SAD & Congress Slam Punjab CM Mann For 'Shielding' AAP Minister, Demand His Immediate Expulsion

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress in Punjab hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday after an alleged video showing its minister Balkar Singh masturbating with a woman job seeker on a video call. The purported video was released by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tajinder Bagga on Monday accusing Singh of flashing his genitals to the 21-year-old woman over the video call.

The SAD and Congress took note of the shocking incident and lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for "protecting & shielding characterless Ministers like Balkar Singh & Lal. Chand Kataruchak whose sex tapes have emerged in public domain."

👉ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਲੀਡਰਾਂ ਲਾਲ ਚੰਦ ਕਟਾਰੂ ਚੱਕ ਵਰਗਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਸ਼ਲੀਲ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਚੁੱਕੀਆਂ ਹਨ।

👉 ਮੈਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ ਕੀ ਹੁਣ ਆਪ ਦੇ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਬਲਕਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ।

👉ਪਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਬਲਕਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਨੇ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਬਲਕਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਲੋਕਲ ਬਾਡੀਜ਼ ਦਾ ਮਿਨਿਸਟਰ ਹੈ ਹੈ…

National Commission for Women Takes Cognisance

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma took note of the incident expressed shock over it. Informing on X, she said "Taking up the cognizence."

Shocking. Taking up the cognizance.

Who is Balkar Singh?

A former deputy commissioner of police from Jalandhar, Balkar Singh forayed into politics after retiring from the Punjab police force in January 2021. He currently serves as the AAP MLA for the Kartarpur Assembly constituency in Punjab.

The AAP secured a significant victory in the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, winning 92 out of 117 seats and gaining a strong 79 per cent majority. This resulted in MP Bhagwant Mann being sworn in as the chief minister on March 16.

Single-phase voting on June 1, 2024

Meanwhile, voting for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the single phase on June 1. The state is witnessing a four-cornered fight, with Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the BJP in the election fray.