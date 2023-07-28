Punjab: Mann Govt Regularises Over 12 Thousand Contractual Teachers In Service

PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over the regularisation letter to 12,710 contractual teachers and substantially hiked their salary here on Friday.

With this, the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government also fulfilled yet another pre-poll promise - a few others being free power upto 300 units to domestic consumers, jobs to over 26,000, opening over 500 ``mohalla clinics’’ and many ``schools of excellence’’ in the state.

Salary hike for teachers

Mann also announced that with the latest decision, these 12,710 teachers including BA pass education providers (associate teachers) who were hitherto getting ₹9,500 would now get ₹20,500 as emolument whereas the teachers with ETT and NTT qualification would get ₹22,000 as compared to salary of ₹10,250 at present. Similarly, such teachers with BA/MA B Ed degrees who were now getting ₹11,000 as salary would now get emolument worth ₹23,500 and the inclusive education volunteers (IEV) who were till now getting salary worth ₹5,500 would now get emolument of ₹15,000.

Likewise, education volunteers who had been till now getting a salary of ₹3,500 would now get ₹15,000 and the education guarantee scheme (EGS) getting emolument worth ₹6,000 would now get ₹18,000.

Teachers will get 5% increment every year

Speaking further on the occasion, Mann said that every year a 5% increment would be given to these teachers along with other benefits including holidays. He also held that the state government had decided that the teachers would only render service related to teaching work and no other non-teaching duty would be assigned to them.

The chief minister further said that the state government would soon launch a bus service for the girl students studying in the government schools and added that the pilot project would be launched for 20,000 students including 12,000 girls and 8,000 boys. Mann said that these buses would be enabled with a GPS system so that the parents of girls could keep a check over movement of the bus adding that this was a step forward towards ensuring the safety and security of girls students.

The chief minister expressed hope that these teachers would discharge their services efficiently for imparting education in the state.

