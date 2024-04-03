 Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Names Two More In 2nd List
Two- time MLA and a prominent Dalit leader from Hoshiarpur, who was deputy CLP leader in the state assembly, had joined AAP only a few days ago.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
file pic

The ruling Aam Aadmi Par ty (AAP) in Punjab on Tuesday named two more of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In this list AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang has been given the ticket from Anandpur Sahib and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur, a reserved seat. Chabbewal had recently left Congress to join the AAP.

article-image

With this, the AAP has announced its candidates for 10 seats, though one of its candi- dates, Sushil Kumar Rinku, who was to con- test from Jalandhar had a few days ago hopped over BJP. to Now, besides the Jalandhar seat, it has also yet to name its candidates for Ludhiana, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur seats.

It may be recalled that Chabbewal, a two- time MLA and a prominent Dalit leader from Hoshiarpur, who was deputy CLP leader in the state assembly, had joined AAP only a few days ago.

