Punjab ISIS Module: 3 Linked With ISI-Controlled Pakistani Terror Group Nabbed In Bathinda

X/DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have averted planned target killings in the state with the arrest of three members linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested had been identified as Rajbhupinder Singh alias Bhinda of village Dikh in Bathinda, Raman Kumar of village Guru Harsahai in Fazilka and Jagjit Singh of Dhilwa Kalan in Kotkapura.

Police team gather incriminating evidence against all accused

Police teams have also recovered eight pistols - including three .30 bore pistols and five .32 bore pistols - along with nine magazines and 30 live cartridges from their possession, besides impounding a stolen Alto car, in which they were travelling.

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to #ISI-controlled #Pak-based terror module



Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nrJYN1HLPA — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 22, 2023

DGP Yadav said that following intel inputs, police teams from Counter Intelligence (CI) Bathinda laid a special naka (check) near the bridge at village Gobindpura in Bathinda and arrested the trio accused. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

Sharing more details, AIG, CI, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that the probe revealed that the arrested accused had brought weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were tasked to carry out target killings in the state to create panic in the society. Further investigations were on to unveil forward and backward linkages and recovery of more weapons was expected, she said.

Read Also Punjab Cops Bust Terror Module, Arrest 4 Babbar Khalsa International Operatives

5 kg heroin seized by cops

Meanwhile, in another development, the security agencies seized over 5 kg narcotics near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector in Punjab on Wednesday morning.

According to official information, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police near Attari village which found a bag containing five smaller packets containing 5.290 kg heroin. On Tuesday too, the BSF had intercepted a Pakistani drone in the same sector and recovered a plastic container with 565 gm heroin.