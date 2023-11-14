ISIS Aligarh Module: UP ATS Finds Pakistani Links, Funds Transfer Proofs

UP ATS File Photo |

Lucknow: The terror suspects arrested in Uttar Pradesh recently were being funded from Pakistan. The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has traced a suspected account of Canara Bank in Ghaziabad district from which transactions were made by the arrested terrorists. The UP ATS has arrested seven ISIS linked ultras in the last one week and all of them were former students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

According to the officials of UP ATS, on the basis of the interrogation from the arrested terror suspects, a bank account in Faridnagar branch of Canara bank Ghaziabad was traced. In the last one month only ₹70 lakhs were transferred to this account from Pakistan. It is learnt that this amount was sent for the functioning of a sleeper module of ISIS created in India. After this the ATS has registered a case against an unknown Pakistani agent as well as the account holder of the Ghaziabad bank branch.

Links to Pakistani terror groups?

The officials said that the bank account belonged to one Riyazuddin who lives in Ghaziabad. However, the mobile number mentioned in the account opening documents was owned by Izharrul Hussain of West Champaran, Bihar. The ATS sleuths have found that the alleged bank account was being operated by Izharrul Hussain. The officials of ATS are of the opinion that the handlers sitting in Pakistan were planning some big terror attack through this Aligarh module of ISIS. Besides the ATS is finding out whether the fund transferred from Pakistan is being used in spying activity.

During the interrogation it has been revealed that Izharrul Hussain was in touch with the Pakistani intelligence agencies through various calling apps. The ATS officials said that the bank account holder Riyazuddin and Izharrul Hussain were known to each other and in constant touch.

UP ATS arrested seven terror suspects

It may be mentioned that the UP ATS has so far arrested seven terror suspects and all of them were former students of AMU. UP ATS officials claimed that the organization named Students of AMU (SAMU) is being used to run an anti-national agenda. According to them, the SAMU is being used as a shield to recruit new people for the ISIS module of AMU.

Meanwhile the Special Director General (SDG), Law & order, UP, Prashant Kumar said that there is no input of targeting any religious place by the terrorists but the police have been put on high alert during this festive season.

