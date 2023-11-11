UP ISIS Module Case: ATS Cracks Down On 4 Terror Suspects From Aligarh & Sambhal

ATS | Photo: Representative Image

Lucknow: Continuing its crack down on the Aligarh module of ISIS, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) on Saturday arrested four more extremists. The arrested ultras were former students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The arrested terrorists Raqib, Naved, Numan and Nazim Noman had completed their graduation degree from AMU two years back.

Accused arrested by ATS from Aligarh

The UP ATS arrested one terrorist from Aligarh late Friday night while three were nabbed from Sambhal district on Saturday. Earlier on November 4, the TAS had arrested three ultras of which two Maaz Bin Tariq and Wajuddin were nabbed from Aligarh while Abdullah Arslan from Chattisgarh.

During interrogation, these three provided information about more people associated with the Aligarh module of ISIS. The UPATS produced the arrested terrorist in the court on Saturday afternoon and sought police remand.

4 accused came into contact with ISIS while studying in AMU: UP SDG

The Special Director General (SDG), Law & order, UP, Prashant Kumar informed that while studying in AMU, these four had come in touch with ISIS handlers and were involved in anti-national activities. He said that the arrested terrorists were active on online platforms and adding more people to ISIS.

He said that these terrorists were also provided physical as well as mental training to the youths who came into their contact. Prashant Kumar informed that the arrested ultras were earlier associated with organization Student of AMU (SAMU) and were using it as a shield to run anti-national activities.

