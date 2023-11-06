UP ISIS Module Case: ATS Arrests 2 Self-Radicalised Terrorists From Aligarh

Representational photo |

Lucknow: Two self-radicalized terrorists having links with dreaded ISIS were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti -Terror Squad (UP ATS) from Aligarh. The ATS sleuths have recovered prohibited literature related to Al Qaeda and ISIS including a pen drive from these two.

According to the Special Director General (DG), Law & order Prashant Kumar the ATS received a tip-off about the presence of self-radicalized people in Aligarh and raided two hideouts on Monday.

ATS recovers incriminating items from accused

As per information two terrorists Abdullah Arsalan and Maaz Bin Tariq were involved in anti-national activities and forming a Jehadi group of like-minded people in Aligarh. He said that these two were regularly in touch and were getting directives from their handlers in ISIS. He said that prohibited material related to ISIS & Al Qaeda as well as a pen drive and a few other items were recovered from the two terrorists. Prashant Kumar said that both the arrested terrorists had taken oath of ISIS.

The arrested ultras were hatching conspiracy for big terror attacks in UP in coming days. Both the accused were produced before court on Monday evening from where they were sent to judicial custody. The Special DG said that police would now seek their remand for further interrogation so that their network could be unearthed.

Read Also UP ATS arrests terrorist with ISIS links for planning attack on Independence Day

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)