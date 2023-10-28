Punjab Cops Bust Terror Module, Arrest 4 Babbar Khalsa International Operatives

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have busted a terror module with the arrest of four operatives of the banned pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and recovery of six pistols and as many as 275 cartridges from them.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X that the said terror module had been tasked by its handlers to carry out targeted killings in the state. He said: ``In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International) The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings Drones were used to smuggle weapons from #Pakistan Module was backed by #Pak based terrorist Harvinder Rinda who was providing logistical support with the help of ISI Recovery: 6 pistols & 275 live cartridges’’.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told newspersons that the arrested accused were identified as Shakeel Ahmed alias Ladi Gujjar, 24, Lovepreet Singh alias Lambu, 21 and Saroop Singh alias Roop alias Ghola, 26, trio of Gurdaspur district, and one of their accomplices Nirvair Singh alias Sunny, who had already been nabbed in the past. The accused had been arrested under various sections criminal conspiracy, arms Act and the Unlawful Activity (prevention) Act (UAPA) at SAS Nagar and further probe was on.

The police also held that all the accused had criminal background as well.