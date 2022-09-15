Punjab & Haryana HC grants relief to Daler Mehndi in 2003 human trafficking case

Daler Mehndi's Twitter

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted relief to Punjabi pop-singer Daler Mehndi. The singer was sentenced to two years in imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case. He was lodged in Patiala Central Jail in Punjab.

Mehndi was taken into custody on Thursday after a court upheld the 2018 decision of incarceration in 2003 human trafficking case. The court dismissed his plea to release him on probation.

The singer, and his deceased brother had allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakhs from a man under the pretext of sending him to Canada. More complaints against him and his brother Shamsher Mehndi surfaced during the investigation and case files of the same were recovered from his offices in Delhi.

According to a report in the Times of India, Mehndi's lawyer will be filing a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the decision of the Patiala Additional Sessions Court of his conviction.