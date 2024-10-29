Punjab: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected As SGPC President For 4th Consecutive Term At Golden Temple, Amritsar; Secures 107 Votes

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami | File

Chandigarh: Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president for the fourth consecutive time on Monday; Known as the mini-parliament of the Sikhs, SGPC is a representative body of Sikhs living across the world.

According to an SGPC statement, Dhami, a Badal family loyalist, was elected for the top post of the apex gurdwara body by securing 107 votes out of the total 142 votes polled during the SGPC general house meeting held at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the SGPC headquarters in Golden Temple complex, Amritsar.

Bibi Jagir Kaur, who contested for the president post, got 33 votes, while 2 votes were rejected.

While Raghujit Singh Virk was elected senior vice president, Baldev Singh Kalyan as junior vice president, and Sher Singh Mandwala as general secretary, the 11-member SGPC executive members included Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Amrik Singh Vachhoa, Surjit Singh Tughalwal, Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Surjit Singh Garhi, Baldev Singh Kayampur, Daljit Singh Bhinder, Sukhharpreet Singh Rode, Ravinder Singh Khalsa, Jaswant Singh Purain and Paramjit Singh Raipur.

Along with this, SGPC member Kulwant Singh Manna was appointed as honorary chief secretary.

Addressing the newspersons after the election, Dhami said that in this year's election, along with the AAP government of Punjab, the government of India, BJP, RSS, and Congress put a lot of pressure, but the SGPC members firmly stood with their mother party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and set an example.

He said that the results of this election are a clear answer to the anti-Panthic forces. Thanking the SGPC members, and the entire leadership of the (SAD), he said that their responsibility has now increased.

Clarifying the plans and priorities of SGPC, he held that religious preaching will be mainly concentrated, and special attention will be given to health, education, and human welfare activities.