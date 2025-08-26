 On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Student On Bicycle, Bites Him In Leg In UP's Sitapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Student On Bicycle, Bites Him In Leg In UP's Sitapur

On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Student On Bicycle, Bites Him In Leg In UP's Sitapur

The student, Amit Mangvakar, was returning home by bicycle after his studies in the afternoon. As soon as he reached the Motipur intersection, a stray dog suddenly pounced on him.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image

A video has surfaced online showing a stray dog attacking and biting a student who was returning home from school on his bicycle. The incident reportedly took place at the Motipur intersection in the Kotwali area of Mahmudabad, Sitapur, on Tuesday afternoon when a stray dog suddenly attacked a student on a bicycle in the middle of the road. The student was injured in the attack. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to reports, the student, Amit Mangvakar, was returning home by bicycle after his studies in the afternoon. As soon as he reached the Motipur intersection, a stray dog suddenly pounced on him. The dog tried to bite the student's leg, which was on the bicycle pedal, and clamped its teeth onto his leg. To defend himself, the student immediately jumped off the bicycle. However, during this, the dog's teeth sank into his leg.

Passersby were also alarmed by the stray dog's attack. Some bystanders picked up sticks and shooed the dog away. Following the incident, the student was taken to a nearby clinic, where, after initial treatment, he was sent home.

Read Also
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
article-image

The video clearly shows the dog suddenly lunging at the student on the bicycle, and the student jumping off to save himself.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations
VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations
Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused
Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused
Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics
Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics
Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline
Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline

Locals say the menace of stray dogs in the area has increased over the past several days. Children and passersby are falling victim to their attacks almost daily. People have demanded that the Nagar Panchayat administration capture the stray dogs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations

VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations

Chinese President Xi Jinping To Personally Welcome PM Modi, Russia's Putin At SCO Summit In China:...

Chinese President Xi Jinping To Personally Welcome PM Modi, Russia's Putin At SCO Summit In China:...

Rajasthan High Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-Minister Mahesh Joshi In ₹900 Crore Jal Jeevan...

Rajasthan High Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-Minister Mahesh Joshi In ₹900 Crore Jal Jeevan...

On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Student On Bicycle, Bites Him In Leg In UP's Sitapur

On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Student On Bicycle, Bites Him In Leg In UP's Sitapur

Video: Workers Escape Death As Massive Girder Crashes Into River Ganga In Prayagraj

Video: Workers Escape Death As Massive Girder Crashes Into River Ganga In Prayagraj