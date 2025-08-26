On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks Student On Bicycle, Bites Him In Leg In UP's Sitapur

A video has surfaced online showing a stray dog attacking and biting a student who was returning home from school on his bicycle. The incident reportedly took place at the Motipur intersection in the Kotwali area of Mahmudabad, Sitapur, on Tuesday afternoon when a stray dog suddenly attacked a student on a bicycle in the middle of the road. The student was injured in the attack. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to reports, the student, Amit Mangvakar, was returning home by bicycle after his studies in the afternoon. As soon as he reached the Motipur intersection, a stray dog suddenly pounced on him. The dog tried to bite the student's leg, which was on the bicycle pedal, and clamped its teeth onto his leg. To defend himself, the student immediately jumped off the bicycle. However, during this, the dog's teeth sank into his leg.

Passersby were also alarmed by the stray dog's attack. Some bystanders picked up sticks and shooed the dog away. Following the incident, the student was taken to a nearby clinic, where, after initial treatment, he was sent home.

The video clearly shows the dog suddenly lunging at the student on the bicycle, and the student jumping off to save himself.

Locals say the menace of stray dogs in the area has increased over the past several days. Children and passersby are falling victim to their attacks almost daily. People have demanded that the Nagar Panchayat administration capture the stray dogs.