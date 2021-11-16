Punjab govt unveils career guidance portal, likely to benefit 10 lakh students

Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh on Monday launched a career portal aimed at providing students of schools and colleges with professional guidance.

One key reason behind the problem of unemployment in Punjab is the inability to choose the right career option, the minister said at a function in Chandigarh.

If students are able to get adequate career guidance at the opportune time, they can work wonders in accordance with their capability, Pargat Singh said.

He said the portal would play an important role in guiding students regarding various online courses, scholarships and vocations as part of a series of measures being undertaken by the education department of the state.

Singh added that 10 lakh students would now get the requisite information about career counselling, courses and scholarship sectors while sitting at home.

With PTI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:50 AM IST