Punjab: Farmers protest against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, show black flags to his convoy in Ferozepur district

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Bada who undertook a 100-day yatra across 100 constituencies in Punjab starting from Wednesday to expose the 'corrupt' and 'scam-ridden' Congress government as also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), protesting farmers showed black flags to his convoy in Zira area of Ferozepur district.

Farmers included both men and women who staged protests by holding black flags in his hand. The police tried to control the crowd amid protests.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at the Delhi, Haryana, Punjab borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

Yesterday, while launching the the party's campaign 'Gall Punjab Di', the SAD chief said he would hold 700 public meetings and address each and every section of the society during his 100-day yatra during the course of which SAD workers would go to each and every village and ward in the state.

Punjab | Farmers protest against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal & show black flags to his convoy in Zira area of Ferozepur district, from where he started 100 days 100 constituencies Yatra. pic.twitter.com/IARfh3ia30 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

He said the purpose of this exercise is two-fold: To bring the corruption of the Amarinder Singh-led government as well as his council of ministers before the people, and to collect feedback from the people as to what they expected from the next SAD-BSP government.

Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls next year.

Sukhbir Badal also released a chargesheet against the Congress and AAP on the occasion.

Stating that SAD alone represented the regional aspirations of Punjabis who have been betrayed by both the Congress and AAP, Sukhbir Badal said that the Congress state unit receives orders from the Gandhi family which has a history of being anti-Punjab.

He said the Congress has not only indulged in scams, but has also followed its Central leadership's announcement and amended the APMC Act.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 04:29 PM IST