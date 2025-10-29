Punjab Ex-DGP’s Son Had Ideological Rift With Family: SIT Head

Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Ex-Minister Razia Sultana Booked On Murder Charges Over Son’s Death |

Chandigarh: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the death of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa’s son Aqil Akhtar, has said there is no doubt that there were ideological differences between Aqil and his family.

Son of former Punjab DGP Mustafa and former Punjab’s Malerkotla three-time MLA Razia Sultana, Aqil, a lawyer and a resident of Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, near here, was found dead at his residence on October 16.

Haryana police registered a case against Mustafa, Razia, their daughter and daughter-in-law under Sections 103 (1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on the complaint of one Shamshudeen Choudhary.

Choudhary alleged that Aqil had posted a photograph of his diary on the social media on October 3, with a note saying that in case he dies, this diary should be treated as his dying declaration and he be checked for aluminium phosphide poisoning.

Briefing newspersons in Panchkula on Tuesday, the SIT head assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vikram Nehra said that while the SIT has questioned nine police personnel deployed at the former DGP’s house, all the domestic helps will be called for questioning on Thursday.

Stating that the SIT has also recovered and sent Aqil’s phone and laptop to the forensic experts to retrieve the relevant data and information, ACP Nehra said there is, however, no doubt that there was rift between Aqil and his family as per the initial findings. Stating that the SIT has yet to call the family members for the questioning, Nehra said that the SIT’s first priority is to find out the cause of Aqil’s death and that the viscera reports are awaited following which the family members would be questioned.

HARYANA FOR CBI PROBE

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has recommended to the Union ministry of Home Affairs that the investigation be handed over to the CBI as it is an inter-state and a sensitive case. According to information, Haryana government’s recommendations are in the wake of there being allegations mentioned in the FIR and the involvement of multiple jurisdictions.