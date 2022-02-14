Punjab elections 2022: On being voted to power, we will provide 1 lakh govt jobs to youth, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Ahead of State Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday promised to provide one lakh government jobs to the youth if Congress voted to power.

"On being voted to power, we will provide one lakh government jobs to the youth of the state. Education is very important for the development of Punjab but it is very expensive in today's time," Charanjit Singh Channi said while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Punjab Chief Minister who is contesting polls from Bhadaur Assembly constituency in Barnala district said it is the responsibility of government to ensure that every family is educated in the state.

Channi has also been declared as Congress' Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, while the SAD-BJP alliance could win only 18 seats. The AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:02 PM IST