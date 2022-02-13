Punjab Elections 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday visited Amritsar and offered prayers at Durgiana Temple.

The Home Minister is in Punjab campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

Amritsar is one of the most important districts in poll-bound Punjab, comprising 11 Assembly constituencies in the Majha region.

