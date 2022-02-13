e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Punjab Elections 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Amritsar is one of the most important districts in poll-bound Punjab, comprising 11 Assembly constituencies in the Majha region.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday visited Amritsar and offered prayers at Durgiana Temple.

The Home Minister is in Punjab campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

Amritsar is one of the most important districts in poll-bound Punjab, comprising 11 Assembly constituencies in the Majha region.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:11 PM IST
Advertisement