Punjab elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party emerged from RSS, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; watch video

Ahead Punjab assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While addressing the ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab’ poll rally in Punjab’s Kotkapura, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Aam Aadmi Party has emerged from RSS...There's nothing in the name of educational and healthcare institutions in Delhi. It's important to know the truth about political parties and their leaders.”

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also emphasised that CM Channi of the Congress party is "a common man among you."

"We've Congress government in Punjab for last 5 years...this govt (Amarinder Singh's) stopped being operated from Punjab, instead was being operated from Delhi, not by Congress but BJP," Priyanka attacked Amarinder Singh while addressing the 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' poll rally in Punjab's Kotkapura.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:03 PM IST