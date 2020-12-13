Punjab DIG Lakhminder Singh Jakhar tenders resignation in support of protesting farmers

Chandigarh: Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday said he has resigned from service in support of farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

Jakhar said he tendered his resignation to the state government on Saturday. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.