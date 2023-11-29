 Punjab Crime: 2 Gangsters Accused In Ludhiana Kidnapping Case Killed In Police Encounter; Visuals Surface
Police said that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire with police at Tibba area of Ludhiana Wednesday evening.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: Two of the gangsters wanted in the case of kidnapping of a Ludhiana businessman were shot dead in a police encounter late Wednesday evening.

Police said that the accused, wanted in the case of kidnapping of a hosiery factory owner Sambhav Jain, were killed in an exchange of fire with police at Tibba area of Ludhiana Wednesday evening.

20 rounds fired in encounter

According to police, about 20 rounds of fire were exchanged between the gangsters and the police team after the police cornered them after getting a tip-off about their hideout. The accused were trying to flee on a two-wheeler when the shootout took place which lasted for about 15 minutes.

article-image

ASI injured but gangsters shot dead

Police said that the accused fired first shots injuring an assistant police inspector (ASI) Sukhjit Singh, while two of them were killed in police retaliation. The deceased were identified as Sanju Bahman and Shubham Gopi, the police said and added that both of them had criminal background. Police said that five of their other accomplices had already been arrested. The ASI was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Sambhav Jain kidnapping case

It may be recalled that Jain was abducted on November 17 night by some criminals who first brutally beat him and also shot him in the leg before throwing him off their vehicle later. They also demanded from his family Rs 5 crore ransom to release him.

According to reports, even though Jain’s wife came with the money, the kidnappers suspected police movement did not collect the ransom money and fled the spot throwing Jain on the road. The police also said that acting swiftly in the case, it had identified several accused and raided their hideouts.

