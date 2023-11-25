Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Drives Truck On Railway Track In Ludhiana, Alert Loco Pilot Averts Major Accident; Watch Video

Drunk Man Drives Truck On Railway Track In Ludhiana, Alert Loco Pilot Averts Major Accident | Twitter

Ludhiana: A major mishap was averted in Punjab's Ludhiana after a drunk truck diver left the vehicle on the railway track near Ludhiana Railway Station and fled the spot on Friday (November 24). The Golden Temple Express was scheduled to arrive at the station in some time, which was halted by the driver applying emergency brakes after he spotted the truck on the railway track.

Late night in #Ludhiana, a drunk truck driver drove the truck on the railway track for about 1 KM and later fled from the spot, leaving the truck behind. Taking cognizance of the matter, Railway Police removed the truck from the track and cleared the entire railway track. pic.twitter.com/HCLYKi6OiT — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 25, 2023

As per reports, a drunk truck driver drove the truck on the railway track near the Sherpur flyover late at night on Friday and fled the spot by leaving the truck on the track after it got stuck between the tracks.

There was panic among the passengers at the Ludhiana Railway Station after the news of the truck being found on the railway track spread. On receiving the information about the truck, the police team reached the spot and cleared the truck from the railway track.

The loco pilot of the Golden Temple Express applied the brakes on time, however, the train touched the truck on the track while stopping. No injuries or deaths were reported in the incident.

A video of the truck being stuck on the railway track is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the police team along with other members are trying to clear the truck from then track.

Alert loco pilot of the Express train averted a major accident as he applied the brakes on time. There are reports that the Swarn Shatabdi Express (12030) which was scheduled to go from Ludhiana to New Delhi was also halted as a precautionary measure.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Traffic and Engineering Department officials cleared the truck from the track with the help of a crane and released the trains which were halted after the incident came to light.