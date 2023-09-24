Punjab Shocker: 10-Year-Old Student Beaten & Tortured By Teacher In Ludhiana; Action Taken After Video Goes Viral

Screengrab of the incident | X

Chandigarh: In yet another incident of brutality against a student by a teacher, a 10-year-old school student was thrashed by a teacher, who got two other youth involved in the deplorable act by ordering and forcing them to hold the student's hands and legs while he beat up the student. The shocking incident happened in Punjab's Ludhiana district's Bal Vikas School in Muslim Colony.

The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral. The incident is of September 19. According to reports, a student in the school recorded the video which went viral on social media. The teacher beat up the student after the student's pencil hit another student by mistake.

Not just this, the teacher also beat up the boy the second day after he went to school. The teacher also warned the student and the mother not to inform about the incident at home or complain to police or else he would get the student removed from school.

Horrific!



LKG student brutaIIy beåten by teacher in Ludhiana school, causing serious injuries

- accused teacher tørtured him for 2 days



- Police took sou moto & Arrested Sri Bhagwan under Sections 323, 342, 506 IPC & under Section 75, 82 of the Juvenile Act… pic.twitter.com/5Ki4XGxK5r — زماں (@Delhiite_) September 23, 2023

However, the mother of the child noticed on September 19 that the boy had difficulty in walking and was also in pain. When she asked the student what had happened, he narrated the ordeal. The mother, upon learning that the student was thrashed by the teacher for the second day in a row, took the boy to the hospital, got the medical examination done, and complained about the incident to the police.

The accused teacher, identified as one Shri Bhagwan, was arrested by police after police took note of the social media video as well as the injuries to the student.

Muzaffarnagar

In August, a teacher in UP's Muzzafarnagar of Neha Public School was seen instructing other students to slap a Muslim student. The incident created a furore after the video showing school students slapping the student went viral.

