 Punjab Congress Sends Four Trucks Of Relief Material To Flood Victims, Amarinder Warring, Channi Lead Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Congress Sends Four Trucks Of Relief Material To Flood Victims, Amarinder Warring, Channi Lead Campaign

Punjab Congress Sends Four Trucks Of Relief Material To Flood Victims, Amarinder Warring, Channi Lead Campaign

On this occasion, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress General Secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla, along with several senior leaders, were present.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Amid devastation in Punjab due to incessant rainfall and swelling rivers, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee dispatched four trucks loaded with relief material for flood victims on Saturday. | X @ians_india

Amritsar: Amid devastation in Punjab due to incessant rainfall and swelling rivers, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee dispatched four trucks loaded with relief material for flood victims on Saturday.

On this occasion, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress General Secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla, along with several senior leaders, were present.

Speaking to the media, Raja Warring said that the Congress launched this campaign following Rahul Gandhi's concern over the situation in Punjab. He emphasised that every party worker should join this initiative so that no flood victim is left hungry or thirsty.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, speaking on the occasion, said that Congress has always stood with the affected people. Taking a jab at the Punjab government, he said, "The situation is such today that the Punjab government itself is hospitalised, and the people have been left to fend for themselves."

FPJ Shorts
From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips
From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Read Also
Muzaffarnagar Shock: Father Allegedly Strangles 20-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Opposing Forced...
article-image

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in charge Bhupesh Baghel shared that he would be on a two-day visit to Punjab, during which he will tour six districts, including Fazilka, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar, and prepare a report on the situation to submit to Rahul Gandhi.

Baghel alleged that the flood devastation was the result of failures at both the state and central levels. He accused the authorities of not sharing any data on deaths, livestock losses and crop damage. He further claimed that no flood relief material, water, or food was sent to those affected and called the centre and state "insensitive".

Baghel alleged that the government at the Centre and the State had left Punjab's people to fend for themselves. He futher alleged that PM Modi had not even posted a single tweet regarding the flood situation in Punjab.

Congress leaders revealed that party workers in districts such as Ludhiana, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar have collected nearly Rs 2 crore for relief efforts. They stated that this is not a time for politics, but rather a time for helping people. The reasons behind the damages can be discussed later, but presently, the entire Congress party is standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood victims.

Read Also
TMC Leader Abdur Rahim Bakshi Threatens To Pour Acid In BJP MLA's Mouth - VIDEO
article-image

In flood-affected Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a relief operation in the Fazilika district on Saturday. As a part of the operation, the army continues to provide relief materials and rescue people from the impacted areas. Furthermore, the Indian Army has also established medical camps to treat patients affected by the flood.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of...

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of...

On Camera: 58-Year-Old Man Brutally Attacked By Stray Bulls While Walking With Grandson In Lucknow

On Camera: 58-Year-Old Man Brutally Attacked By Stray Bulls While Walking With Grandson In Lucknow

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Calls It Transformative...

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Marks Third Anniversary Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Calls It Transformative...

PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Sept 9, Likely To Announce Special Relief Package: Report

PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Sept 9, Likely To Announce Special Relief Package: Report

West Bengal: 20-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Gang-Raped During Birthday Party; Police Search For Accused

West Bengal: 20-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Gang-Raped During Birthday Party; Police Search For Accused