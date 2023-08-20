 Punjab: Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar Suspended For Anti-Party Activities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar Suspended For Anti-Party Activities

Punjab: Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar Suspended For Anti-Party Activities

Sandeep Jakhar has reportedly been suspended on the recommendations of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Chandigarh: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) disciplinary action committee (DAC) has suspended the sitting legislator from Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar for anti-party activities.

Sandeep is nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who was formerly Punjab Congress president. A former MP from Gurdaspur seat and three-time MLA from Abohar, Sunil Jakhar, 69, had joined BJP last this year and taken over as the state president of the saffron party on July 4, this year. He was state’s senior most and one of the tallest Hindu leaders of Congress in Punjab.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Should 'Study Well Before Speaking,' BJP's RP Singh Hits Back At Congress MP's 'Chinese...
article-image

Sunil Jakhar’s ire against the party’s Central leadership had risen after he was replaced as state chief by Navjot Sidhu in July 2021, and later when he was ignored for the chief minister’s post in September that year when the then CM Capt Amarinder Singh was forced to step down from the chair and he was ignored for the CM’s seat.

Jakhar had claimed that 42 out of the total 80 MLAs wanted him to be the CM but he was ignored for being a Hindu. Congress sent him a show-cause notice for his remarks but he took affront and did not respond to it and was subsequently suspended from the party last year.

The Warring angle in Jakhar's suspension

Meanwhile, according to information, Sandeep has been suspended on the recommendations of state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The AICC DAC held that Sandeep had been speaking against state party chief and defending his uncle Sunil Jakhar. Besides, Sandeep had also not been participating in the party programmes. The allegations against Sandeep were also his non participation in party programmes, residing in a common accommodation where a BJP flag was displayed and making statements against the party and the state president.

Read Also
'Nuh-like Riots May Be Engineered In MP Ahead Of Polls,' Says Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: ‘Will Not Work With Platforms That Restrict Freedom,’ Says Fired Unacademy Tutor...

FPJ Exclusive: ‘Will Not Work With Platforms That Restrict Freedom,’ Says Fired Unacademy Tutor...

Uttarakhand: 8 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand: 8 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarkashi

Gujarat High Court: Divorced Woman Can File Case Under Section 498A, But Only For Cruelty That...

Gujarat High Court: Divorced Woman Can File Case Under Section 498A, But Only For Cruelty That...

Ramesh Chennithala Not Happy As Congress Working Committee Takes Shape Without Him

Ramesh Chennithala Not Happy As Congress Working Committee Takes Shape Without Him

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar Calls On Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar Calls On Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar