Punjab: Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar Suspended For Anti-Party Activities

ANI

Chandigarh: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) disciplinary action committee (DAC) has suspended the sitting legislator from Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar for anti-party activities.

Sandeep is nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who was formerly Punjab Congress president. A former MP from Gurdaspur seat and three-time MLA from Abohar, Sunil Jakhar, 69, had joined BJP last this year and taken over as the state president of the saffron party on July 4, this year. He was state’s senior most and one of the tallest Hindu leaders of Congress in Punjab.

Sunil Jakhar’s ire against the party’s Central leadership had risen after he was replaced as state chief by Navjot Sidhu in July 2021, and later when he was ignored for the chief minister’s post in September that year when the then CM Capt Amarinder Singh was forced to step down from the chair and he was ignored for the CM’s seat.

Jakhar had claimed that 42 out of the total 80 MLAs wanted him to be the CM but he was ignored for being a Hindu. Congress sent him a show-cause notice for his remarks but he took affront and did not respond to it and was subsequently suspended from the party last year.

The Warring angle in Jakhar's suspension

Meanwhile, according to information, Sandeep has been suspended on the recommendations of state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The AICC DAC held that Sandeep had been speaking against state party chief and defending his uncle Sunil Jakhar. Besides, Sandeep had also not been participating in the party programmes. The allegations against Sandeep were also his non participation in party programmes, residing in a common accommodation where a BJP flag was displayed and making statements against the party and the state president.

