 Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Late Buta Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Late Buta Singh

Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Late Buta Singh

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been booked in an FIR for allegedly making casteist remarks about late Union Minister Buta Singh during a Tarn Taran bypoll campaign. The complaint was filed by Buta Singh’s son. Warring apologized, calling Buta Singh a father figure. The National Commission for SC has taken suo motu notice and issued a related inquiry.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Late Buta Singh | IANS

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for allegedly making casteist remarks against former Union Home Minister late Buta Singh.

Case Filed

The case was filed based on a complaint by Buta Singh's son, Sarabjot Singh Sidhu.

He has been booked under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023, along with Sections 3 (1)(u) and 3 (1)(v) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

FPJ Shorts
Public Sector Banks Record Profit Of ₹49,456 Crore, Reflecting 9% Growth Despite Two Lenders Reporting Decline
Public Sector Banks Record Profit Of ₹49,456 Crore, Reflecting 9% Growth Despite Two Lenders Reporting Decline
Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite Western Sanctions
Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite Western Sanctions
India's Gold Imports Hike 27% In FY25, RBI Reserves Rise To 880 Tonnes
India's Gold Imports Hike 27% In FY25, RBI Reserves Rise To 880 Tonnes
SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar
SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar

The Congress chief, a member of Parliament from Ludhiana, had allegedly remarked on the late politician's skin colour while campaigning in support of the party's candidate for the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll, slated on November 11.

Read Also
'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan On LED Boards In Goa Creates Chaos; Police Detain Shop Owners In Baga &...
article-image

Facing criticism, Raja Warring has clarified that late Buta Singh was like a father figure, and he can "never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else".

Reacting to reports that the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission had taken 'suo motu' notice of the issue and issued summons to him, Warring has said, "While I reaffirm and reiterate that I meant no disrespect to late Sardar Buta Singh-ji. If anyone has felt hurt, I tender my unconditional apology."

Warring has clarified that whatever he mentioned about late Buta Singh was in a positive context, to highlight the "inclusive" nature of the Congress.

"While I hold him in the highest esteem as a great leader and fatherly figure to me, I reiterate and reaffirm my unconditional apology if anyone has felt hurt," Warring has reiterated.

Read Also
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul...
article-image

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Tuesday issued a notice to the Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police in connection with Warring's "casteist remarks" during an election rally in the district.

The commission, which took suo motu cognisance of a news report based on BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh's statement on the incident, asked the district officials to submit the action taken report within seven days of the receipt of the notice.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite...

Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite...

'...Main Likh Bhi Nah Paa Rahi Hoon': RJD Slams BJP After Sting Operation Exposes Saffron Party's...

'...Main Likh Bhi Nah Paa Rahi Hoon': RJD Slams BJP After Sting Operation Exposes Saffron Party's...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Alleges NDA Aims To Form Bihar Govt Through ‘Vote Chori’, Claims 65...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Alleges NDA Aims To Form Bihar Govt Through ‘Vote Chori’, Claims 65...

'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul...

'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul...

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘1 In 8 Voters In Are Fake’, Says His Team Has Proof Of 25...

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘1 In 8 Voters In Are Fake’, Says His Team Has Proof Of 25...