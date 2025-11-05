'...Main Likh Bhi Nah Paa Rahi Hoon': RJD Slams BJP After Sting Operation Exposes Saffron Party's Woman Leader's Massive 'Sex Racket'

BJP Leader Phool Joshi | Facebook

Kanchana Yadav, the national spokesperson of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hit out the Bharitya Janada Dal (BJP) after a recent sting operation by Hindi daily allegedly exposed involvement of a woman leader of saffron party.

Sharing the clip of sting on X on Tuesday, Kanchana wrote, "See the BJP leaders' tactics, character, face, and respect towards women."

"Dainik Bhaskar ki report ne jo khulasa kiya hai, usse main likh bhi nahi pa rahi hoon (The revelation that Dainik Bhaskar’s report has made, I can’t even write it down)," she added.

The investigative report by Dainik Bhaskar has come at a time when almost half of the Bihar is poised to cast its vote for the first phase on the Assembly election on November 6.

In the sting video, BJP leader Phool Joshi, who is also the state minister of the party's Scheduled Caste Morcha in Jharkhand, allegedly claims that she on the orders of the central leadership, she is running the 'Jai BJP, Vijay BJP' campaign in the Bihar assembly elections.

In the clip, she can be heard saying, "I know the taste of leaders. They want those glamorous girls. Some enjoy single, some double. Sometimes even two leaders get hooked on the same girl. There are such leaders who don't even have sex despite paying money. That's why we send girls according to their taste.You just set up the candidates; the responsibility of enjoying with high-profile girls will be ours. The central leadership has given a big responsibility in the Bihar elections, which will make the work easier."

"We have our influence everywhere, our people in every party. So from my side, you can rest assured, no one can question us. Even the party's MLAs know about it, but no one has the courage to ask. Don't consider me an ordinary leader; many big leaders are in our contact."

The BJP and Phool Joshi are yet to respond to Dainik Bhaskar’s exposé.