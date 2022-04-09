Punjab: Congress appoints Amrinder Singh Brar as state Congress chief and Pratap Singh Bajwa as CLP leader

Congress appointed party leader Amrinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as the Punjab Congress chief (PCC) and Pratap Singh Bajwa as the CLP leader for Punjab.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu was holding this post who resigned earlier after the party lost the state assembly elections last month.

One month after the Congress lost election in Punjab , merely after wining 18 seats, decision of electing Amrinder Singh Brar is taken by the party.

Amrinder Singh Brar popularly known as Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was also a MLA and Transport Minister of the state of Punjab under the Government of Charanjit Singh Channi.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:52 PM IST