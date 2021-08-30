Punjab CM instigating farmers' protests: Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar on Monday took pot shots on Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh after the latter slammed and demanded an apology from Khattar for attack on protesting farmers in Karnal.

Khattar accused that farmers protesting at Delhi borders are from Punjab and not from Haryana.

"Who is Amarinder Singh to demand my resignation Instead, he should resign because he is behind the farmers' agitation. Farmers protesting there (at Delhi borders are from Punjab. Farmers from Haryana are not protesting at Singhu or Tikri border", Khattar added.

Khattar further accused Singh of instigating farmers in Punjab. "In Punjab, he Captain Amarinder Singh is instigating farmers and in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda & other Congress leaders are instigating them. No one has the right to block roads indefinitely", the Haryana Chief Minister said.

Earlier, expressing shock at the brazen brutality of the Haryana Police, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday slammed his counterpart in the neighbouring state for unleashing a vicious assault on the peacefully protesting farmers.



In a statement, Amarinder pointed out that this was not the first time that farmers had been subjected to such ruthlessness at the hands of the Haryana Police. He said it was evident that the BJP-led ML Khattar government had once again deliberately used brute force in a desperate bid to end the farmers’ stir against farm laws.

