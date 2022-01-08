e-Paper Get App

3 members of Punjab CM family test positive for COVID-19
India

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Punjab: CM Charanjit Singh Channi's wife, 2 other family members test positive for COVID-19

However, the chief minister has tested negative for the infection.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi | ANI Photo

Chandigarh: Three family members of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said on Saturday.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said Channi's wife Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for coronavirus.

They all have mild symptoms and are in home-isolation, she further said.

