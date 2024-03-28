Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur Blessed With Baby Girl | X

Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to his official twitter handle and shared the news that his wife Dr. Gurpreet Kaur delivered a baby girl. He said, "God has given the gift of a daughter..Both the mother and the child are healthy". The delivery took place at Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana. Extremely delighted with the news, Mann has confirmed that both the mother and the child are healthy. Congratulatory messages poured in after Bhagwant Mann shared the update of the good news.

Punjab Chief Minister has also shared the first picture of his baby girl on X.

Blessed with baby Girl.. pic.twitter.com/adzmlIxEbb — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024

On January 26th, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had shared a personal "good news" with people at the Republic Day celebration event. Addressing a gathering in Ludhiana to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day, Bahgwant Mann had announced that his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur was pregnant and was expecting a child in March. A video of Mann making the announcement in public while sharing a positive message had gone viral on social media.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann made a personal announcement at the Republic Day event in Ludhiana today.



He informed that his wife was expecting a child in March this year.



He also said that he and his wife have not got any test done to find out the gender of the child.



He advised… pic.twitter.com/R5GWTnKft5 — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) January 26, 2024

Punjab CM had said, "A good news coming in March. My wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur is 7-month pregnant,".

Bhagwant Singh Mann born on 17 October 1973 is currently serving as the 17th Chief minister of Punjab since 2022. He represents the Dhuri Assembly constituency in the Punjab Legislative Assembly since 2022 and is also serving as the state convener of Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab since 2019. Previously, he was a member of the Loksabha abha from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2022. Dr Gurpreet who is Bhagwant Mann's second wife got married to Mann in July 2022. Punjab CM has now become a father to his third child. The other two children are from his first wife with whom he already parted ways.