Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Union Minister Amit Shah; issues of border security, Bhakra Beas board discussed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi where they discussed several matters including issues of national security and technology infrastructure to enhance border management services.

The Punjab CM shared pictures of his meeting with Amit Shah on Twitter and wrote, "Discussed with Home Minister @AmitShah the demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on the border, MSP on Basmati...border areas and security in Punjab. The Home Minister assured to look into all the demands..."

After his meeting, Bhagwant Mann while speaking to the media said, "10 more companies of Security Forces will be provided by the Centre."

Further he told media, "We requested anti-drone technology. Mr Shah said that we will work together in regard to national security."

"Several other matters including the Basmati crop and Punjab quota issue in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) were also discussed," the CM added.

Mann also discussed ongoing farmers' protests near the Chandigarh- Mohali border, demanding a bonus on the wheat prices, with the Home Minister.

Notably, on March 8, the then Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Sigh Channi also met Union Home Minister and requested him to reconsider the Centre's decision to appoint officers in BBMS outside from Punjab.

The Centre had issued a notification in February this year to amend the provisions of BBMS 1974 rule for the selection criteria of appointment of the two key officers in the Bhakra Beas Board from outside Punjab.

BBMB is engaged in the regulation of the supply of water and electricity from Bhakra Nangal and Beas Projects to the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:14 PM IST