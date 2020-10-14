Punjab calls Assembly session on Oct 19 to negate farm laws

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the 'anti-farmer' farm laws of the Central government.

A decision to this effect was taken at a virtual meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that his government will fight the 'anti-federal' and 'vicious' farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes.

Amarinder SIngh had said that he would call a special session of the Assembly to bring in the necessary amendments to the state laws to negate the dangerous impact of the Central legislations, which are designed to ruin the farmers as well as the state's agriculture and economy.

With the Cabinet decision, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the 13th (Special) Session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

The 12th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on August 28 in which a resolution was passed by the majority to reject the contentious farm ordinances -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, besides the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 promulgated by the Union government.