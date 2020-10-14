DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match

After a defeat against four-time champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will be looking forward to reclaim the top spot when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the 30th fixture of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Rajasthan, who are currently placed seventh in the league table, will try and get their IPL campaign back on track. Their mission began when they scripted a 5-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. It was Rahul Tewatia, who once again rescued his side in the dying moments of the game.

The arrival of Ben Stokes in the team will boost Rajasthan's batting order and provide stability at the top which can help in fixing the middle-order crisis of the team.

Delhi, meanwhile, is still without their star wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant who is out due to injury. Pant's exclusion gave Ajinkya Rahane a place in the top-order, with Alex Carey taking up the gloves.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(Wk), Steven Smith(C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(Wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Starting XI Prediction:

Delhi Capitas: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (Wk), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (Wk), Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Picks:

Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler (Wk), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer