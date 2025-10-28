Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: In a major people friendly initiative aimed at giving fillip to urban development and industrialisation, the Punjab Cabinet led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave nod to Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025.

An official spokesperson said this Act aims to introduce a comprehensive and uniform regulatory framework governing building and development activities across Punjab.

This Act stipulates raising the permissible height for low-rise buildings from 15m to 21m and enabling third-party self-certification for plan approval and completion. Limiting scrutiny for high-rise projects to essential safety parameters, thereby reducing delays. Allowing additional ground coverage and FAR on payment basis, and relaxing parking, setback, and open space norms.

Likewise, it also includes Incorporating EWS, Affordable, and Rental Housing provisions within a single unified framework. Introducing new building categories such as Mixed Land Use and Multilevel Parking, aligning with modern urban needs. Permitting wider balconies, basement use, car lifts, and exemptions from on-site STP where city-level facilities exist. These reforms represent a progressive step towards sustainable, investor-friendly, and standardized building regulation across Punjab.

STAMP DUTY

Likewise, the Cabinet also gave approval for Rationalisation of Stamp Duty and Registration Fee on Instruments of Hypothecation and Equitable Mortgage by Amending the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 (Punjab) and Registration Fee Rules. This step is a progressive and business-friendly initiative aimed at reducing financial burden on industries.

BARNALA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

The Cabinet also gave go ahead to upgrade the existing Municipal Council, Barnala to a Municipal Corporation, enabling planned urban growth, improved civic infrastructure, and efficient governance for the rapidly expanding district headquarters city.