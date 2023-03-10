Punjab budget session: Uproar over Sidhu Moosewala case, Congress stages walkout | File

Chandigarh: The Punjab assembly on Thursday witnessed an uproar and heated arguments between treasury benches and Congress MLAs over the issue of withdrawal of security of singer Sidhu Moosewalaleading to his murder.

It so happened when leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa was speaking during the Zero Hour and demanded action against those who leaked the information about the pruning of VIPs’ security including that of Moosewala leading to his shocking killing on May 29, 2022, in Mansa district. The Congress members including party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also raised an uproar over the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

At this point of time, rural development minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal hit back alleging that the Akalis and Congress had played politics on the corpses of thousands of Punjabi youths.

Dhaliwal’s remarks led to an uproar in the House as the Congress members went to the Well and shouted slogans against Dhaliwal and the AAP members followed by the treasury benches countering them.

The Congress legislators subsequently staged a walkout.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that accompanied by Congress leaders, Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, had staged a sit-in outside Punjab assembly on Wednesday rueing that nothing concrete had been done in the case of their son's brutal killing during the past 10 months. They had, however, lifted their dharna after Dhaliwal assured them that chief minister Bhagwant Mann would hold a meeting with them after March 20.