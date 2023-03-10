e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab budget session: Uproar over Sidhu Moosewala case, Congress stages walkout

Punjab budget session: Uproar over Sidhu Moosewala case, Congress stages walkout

The Congress members including party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also raised an uproar over the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Punjab budget session: Uproar over Sidhu Moosewala case, Congress stages walkout | File

Chandigarh: The Punjab assembly on Thursday witnessed an uproar and heated arguments between treasury benches and Congress MLAs over the issue of withdrawal of security of singer Sidhu Moosewalaleading to his murder.

It so happened when leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa was speaking during the Zero Hour and demanded action against those who leaked the information about the pruning of VIPs’ security including that of Moosewala leading to his shocking killing on May 29, 2022, in Mansa district. The Congress members including party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also raised an uproar over the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Read Also
Punjab budget session: Din in house as AAP, Congress lock horns over corruption cases
article-image

At this point of time, rural development minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal hit back alleging that the Akalis and Congress had played politics on the corpses of thousands of Punjabi youths.

Dhaliwal’s remarks led to an uproar in the House as the Congress members went to the Well and shouted slogans against Dhaliwal and the AAP members followed by the treasury benches countering them.

The Congress legislators subsequently staged a walkout.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that accompanied by Congress leaders, Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, had staged a sit-in outside Punjab assembly on Wednesday rueing that nothing concrete had been done in the case of their son's brutal killing during the past 10 months. They had, however, lifted their dharna after Dhaliwal assured them that chief minister Bhagwant Mann would hold a meeting with them after March 20.

Read Also
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Gang celebrates, shoots videos after eliminating Toofan & Manmohan in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab budget session: Uproar over Sidhu Moosewala case, Congress stages walkout

Punjab budget session: Uproar over Sidhu Moosewala case, Congress stages walkout

Jaipur: Man blackmails woman judge with morphed photos

Jaipur: Man blackmails woman judge with morphed photos

Ex-CJI Ramana to be arbitrator in DMRC case

Ex-CJI Ramana to be arbitrator in DMRC case

Kochi stays gas chamber as dump fire refuses to die down

Kochi stays gas chamber as dump fire refuses to die down

West Bengal: BJP comes out in support of govt employees over Dearness Allowance (DA) issue

West Bengal: BJP comes out in support of govt employees over Dearness Allowance (DA) issue