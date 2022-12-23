Punjab: BSF shoots down intruder drone in Amritsar Sector, fourth one in last 2 months | ANI

Amritsar: A drone was shot down and seized by the jawans of the 22 Battalion of the Border Security force, (BSF) who were patrolling in the Pulmoran area of the Amritsar Sector in Punjab on Friday morning, according to a statement by BSF.

As per BSF search is on for the presence of other drones in the area. More details are awaited in this case.

Second incident in last three days

This is the second such incident in the last three days in the Amritsar sector. Earlier, according to BSF, a Pakistani drone entered the Amritsar sector and was shot down by the BSF after it entered the Indian side on Tuesday evening near the Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in the Amritsar sector.

"The Pak drone which had entered India at 1920 hrs in the AOR of BOP Daoke in the AOR of 144 Bn, Amritsar sector was found fallen down this morning in Pak area, 20 meters in their territory opposite the AOR of BOP Bharopal. It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken and fell while returning," BSF had said in a statement.

Read Also BSF shoots down Pakistani drone transporting shipment along international border in Amritsar

4 drones shot in last 2 months

In the last two months, Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down four drones in the Amritsar area.

Several incidences of suspected Pakistani drones entering the Indian side and being downed by the BSF in Punjab have been reported recently.

A drone was shot down by the BSF jawans of 101 battalion on 21 December, near the Harbhajan Border outpost area in the Ferozpur Sector of the Tarn Taran district. The drone was recovered from the fields on 22 December during a search operation.

Drone activities reported earlier this week

Earlier this week, drone activities were recorded in two border outpost areas in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Drones are believed to have entered India in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector from the Pakistan side along the International Border, BSF's Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi said on Monday.

They were spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at around 10.30 pm Sunday, Joshi had said.